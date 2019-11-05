Various News: Synopsis for Tonight’s Total Divas, Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr, ECW Press Publishing Biography on The Sheik

– Here is the official synopsis for tonight’s Season 9 episode of Total Divas on the E! Network:

Total Divas:

“Worried she’s not welcome in the locker room, Ronda Rousey invites the female superstars to her mountain cabin for some much-needed bonding time; Sonya turns every activity into a heated competition; Carmella sneaks away with her boyfriend.”

– Here is the current lineup for tonight’s edition of NWA Powerrr:

* NWA National Champion James Storm vs. Colt Cabana

* Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks – Best 2 out of 3 Falls

* The Dawsons vs. Matthews Mims & Jordan Kingsley

* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley Vox

* Also scheduled are NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, Aron Stevens, Homicide, Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, The Wildcards, Ken Anderson, Eli Drake and The Rock N’ Roll Express.

– Per Brian Solomon, ECW Press will be releasing a new book on Ed Farhat titled, Blood & Fire – The Unbelievable True Story of Wrestling’s Original Sheik. The book written by Brian Solomon. Ed Farhat worked in the business under his ring name of The Sheik, not to be confused with WWE’s The Iron Sheik.