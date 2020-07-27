wrestling / News
Various News: Taiji Ishimori Challenges Hiromu Takahashi, WWE Stock Update, Joey Janela Comments In Insane Dive
– During night two of NJPW Summer Struggle, Taiji Ishimori attacked the shoulder of IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi before challenging him to a title match.
He said: “This is official now, right? Me and Hiromu for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, make the match already. But can you actually wrestle like this?”
– WWE stock opened at $45 per share this morning.
– Joey Janela wrote the following about his crazy dive at GCW’s Homecoming show yesterday: “If I die, I die… Thanks for coming out to a Homecoming for me and @GCWrestling”
If I die, I die… Thanks for coming out to a Homecoming for me and @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/lWIgzfoC6K
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 27, 2020
