Various News: Taiji Ishimori Set to Make GCW Debut at Get Lost Alot, Impact Wrestling Trading Card Auction
August 31, 2021 | Posted by
– GCW has announced that IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champion Taiji Ishimori will be making his GCW debut next month at the upcoming Get Lost Alot event. The card is slated for September 24 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.
Already scheduled for the event is Minoru Suzuki vs. Homicide. You can see the announcement below:
*NYC 9/24 UPDATE*
Just Signed:
TAIJI ISHIMORI makes his GCW Debut on September 24th in NYC!
Plus:
Minoru Suzuki vs Homicide
+more TBA
Get Tix:https://t.co/Bls3tI9XI8
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
GCW presents
GET LOST ALOT
Fri Sept 24 – 8PM
NYC – Melrose Ballroom#GCWLost pic.twitter.com/q0xJLcVupL
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 31, 2021
– Impact Wrestling is auctioning off some signed trading cards on eBay.