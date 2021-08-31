wrestling / News

Various News: Taiji Ishimori Set to Make GCW Debut at Get Lost Alot, Impact Wrestling Trading Card Auction

August 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taiji Ishimori

– GCW has announced that IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team champion Taiji Ishimori will be making his GCW debut next month at the upcoming Get Lost Alot event. The card is slated for September 24 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Already scheduled for the event is Minoru Suzuki vs. Homicide. You can see the announcement below:

– Impact Wrestling is auctioning off some signed trading cards on eBay.

