Various News: Takeshi Morishima Returning to the Ring, Killian Dain Reacts to Extreme Rules Match

– Former ROH Champion Takeshi Morishima has announced his return to the ring. PWInsider reports that Morishima made a surprise appearance at a live event and announced he would return from retirement at a Riki Choshu-promoted event on October 15th.

Morishima won the ROH World Championship from Homicide in February of 2007, holding the title for six months before he lost it to Nigel McGuinness at ROH Undeniable in October of that year. He is best known for his run in Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he was a three-time GHC Heavyweight Championship and five-time GHC Tag Team Champion. Morishima returned in 2015 due to health issues.

– Killian Dain posted the following to Twitter reacting to the announcement of the Sanity vs. New Day Tables Match at Extreme Rules: