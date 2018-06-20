Various News: Talent Announced For House of Hardcore’s Australia Show, Highlights From NJPW Kizuna Road

– House of Hardcore has announced the first talent for their upcoming show in Australia next month. The company is set to run the following dates:

July 11th: Perth (Gate One Theater)

July 12th: Adelaide (Marion Leisure & Fitness Center)

July 13th: Melbourne (Melbourne Pavilion)

July 14th: Sydney (Hurstsville Entertainment Centre)

July 15th: Queensland (Aussie World)

Announced so far are Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Velvet Sky, Mick Foley, Nick Aldis, The Squad World Order, Super Crazy, Al Snow, Joey Mercury, Angelina Love, Luchasaurus, Andy Phoenix and Mohamad Ali Vaez. You can find out more here.

– NJPW posted the following video with highlights from Kizuna Road 2018: