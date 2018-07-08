Various News: Tama Tonga Responds To G1 Special Attack, Sanity On Canvas 2 Canvas, Kurt Angle Remembers Sportscasting Job

What did I do between my Olympic career and WWE career? I took on a sportscasting job in my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa. I failed miserably at this job… but I was very proud that I at least tried. I had the balls to try something different, and I learned a lot from it. Don’t ever be afraid of failing. Sometimes you need to go outside of your comfort zone, to find out what your strengths and weaknesses are. When you do this, success will eventually come to you in so many different forms. #trytryagain #itstrue

