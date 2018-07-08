wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Responds To G1 Special Attack, Sanity On Canvas 2 Canvas, Kurt Angle Remembers Sportscasting Job
– In a post on Twitter, Tama Tonga posted a simple photo to mark a new era after he and his fellow Tongans attacked the rest of the Bullet Club at the NJPW G1 Special.
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 8, 2018
– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas features SAnitY:
– Kurt Angle made a post on Instagram to remind fans that he used to be a sportscaster.
What did I do between my Olympic career and WWE career? I took on a sportscasting job in my hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa. I failed miserably at this job… but I was very proud that I at least tried. I had the balls to try something different, and I learned a lot from it. Don’t ever be afraid of failing. Sometimes you need to go outside of your comfort zone, to find out what your strengths and weaknesses are. When you do this, success will eventually come to you in so many different forms. #trytryagain #itstrue