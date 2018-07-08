Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Tama Tonga Responds To G1 Special Attack, Sanity On Canvas 2 Canvas, Kurt Angle Remembers Sportscasting Job

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Tama Tonga posted a simple photo to mark a new era after he and his fellow Tongans attacked the rest of the Bullet Club at the NJPW G1 Special.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas features SAnitY:

– Kurt Angle made a post on Instagram to remind fans that he used to be a sportscaster.

