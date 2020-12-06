wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Says WWE’s Boys ‘Don’t Want None’ Of Him, Lana Comments On Tag Title Match, Top 5 RVD Moments In Impact
– As we previously reported, Triple H said during the media call that WWE would be open to crossovers, depending on if they would be beneficial to the company in the long term.
In response to that, Tama Tonga of NJPW wrote on Twitter: “Your boys don’t want none.”
– In a post on Twitter, Lana expressed her excitement to team with Asuka against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC.
She wrote: “Four legit badasses in one match. What a time to be alive.”
– Impact Wrestling has posted a video looking at Rob Van Dam’s top five moments in the company.
