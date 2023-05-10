Various News: Tank Ledger Loses A Tooth on Last Night’s NXT, Video Highlights From NXT, Details On Tonight’s AEW All Access

– Tank Ledger appeared to have lost a tooth on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. He teamed with Hank Walker against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, which his team lost.

– Speaking of NXT, here are highlights from the episode:

– Tonight’s AEW All Access on TBS will be the season finale. It airs at 10 PM ET, after Dynamite.

Here’s a synopsis: Britt keeps her mind on her match against Saraya while smuggling in Adam Cole for his shocking return to AEW.