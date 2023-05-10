wrestling / News
Various News: Tank Ledger Loses A Tooth on Last Night’s NXT, Video Highlights From NXT, Details On Tonight’s AEW All Access
May 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Tank Ledger appeared to have lost a tooth on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. He teamed with Hank Walker against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, which his team lost.
"Did he just spit out a tooth?!"
You are a madman @TankLedgerWWE 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RkZtUcozg8
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2023
– Speaking of NXT, here are highlights from the episode:
– Tonight’s AEW All Access on TBS will be the season finale. It airs at 10 PM ET, after Dynamite.
Here’s a synopsis: Britt keeps her mind on her match against Saraya while smuggling in Adam Cole for his shocking return to AEW.
More Trending Stories
- Savio Vega Credits Scott Hall for His WWE Career, Reveals Criticism Hall Gave Him After Tryout
- More Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Raw, Becky Lynch Promo Reportedly Cut Off
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music
- Eric Bischoff On If There Was Pressure To Succeed After 2000 WCW Reboot, Didn’t Like Hogan vs. Kidman