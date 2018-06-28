Various News: Tatanka & Tommy Dreamer Set For Autism Benefit Show, GLOW Announces Team-up With Lyft

– Tatanka, Tommy Dreamer and other wrestling legends have been announced for an autism benefit show this weekend. Budget Wrestling League and Brookwood 4 Wrestling issued the below press release announcing the appearance:

Join us this Saturday night at the Jersey Dugout in Morganville NJ (right outside Freehold/Manalapan NJ) for a great night of family friendly Pro Wrestling to benefit the P.O.A.C (Parents of Autistic Children) organization.

Special FREE Meet and Greet (with any valid ticket) from 6pm-7pm.

Meet WWE Legend Tatanka, and GILLBERG! Also meet ECW Legends Tommy Dreamer, and Justin Credible. It is highly recommended to purchase your tickets online asap as they are nearly sold out, any available tickets (if any) will be available at the door the evening of the event!

Be sure to join us as WORLD-1 presents Over the Budget LIVE Event at 7pm. Tickets can be found online at www.bwlwrestling.com

– Netflix and Lyft have announced that they’re teaming up to offer rides in Melrose’s vintage stretch limo in honor of the show’s second season premiere tomorrow. You can see an announcement video below courtesy of Deadline Hollywood. Select riders of the taxi service in Los Angeles and Las Vegas will have the chance to ride in the limo, which will be stocked with ’80s themed items and show props.

To unlock “GLOW Mode,” fans in Los Angeles or Las Vegas this weekend can use the code GLOW2 in the “Promos” section of the app. This will allow you to request a free ride with up to four friends, with some riders getting a chance to ride in the GLOW limo.