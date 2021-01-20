wrestling / News

Various News: Taya Valkyrie Comments On Impact Wrestling Exit, Tony Khan Congratulates Private Party, Top Ten Moments From RAW

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Taya Valkyrie Rosemary

– In a post on Twitter, Taya Valkyrie commented on her exit from Impact Wrestling, with her last episode taking place last night.

She wrote: “I’m not crying, you’re crying.

– Speaking of Impact, last night’s episode also saw AEW team Private Party defeat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the new #1 contenders to the Impact Wrestling tag team titles. Tony Khan congratulated the two on Twitter, but not for what you might think.

He wrote: “Congratulations Private Party @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen on your big win tonight. I’m referring of course to their win on #AEWDark. Tomorrow on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT they’ll team with their manager @MATTHARDYBRAND vs. @TopFlight612 & @findevan! It will be great; don’t miss it!

– Here are the top ten moments from Monday’s episode of RAW:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading