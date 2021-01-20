wrestling / News
Various News: Taya Valkyrie Comments On Impact Wrestling Exit, Tony Khan Congratulates Private Party, Top Ten Moments From RAW
– In a post on Twitter, Taya Valkyrie commented on her exit from Impact Wrestling, with her last episode taking place last night.
She wrote: “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”
I’m not crying, you’re crying
— Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 20, 2021
– Speaking of Impact, last night’s episode also saw AEW team Private Party defeat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the new #1 contenders to the Impact Wrestling tag team titles. Tony Khan congratulated the two on Twitter, but not for what you might think.
He wrote: “Congratulations Private Party @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen on your big win tonight. I’m referring of course to their win on #AEWDark. Tomorrow on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT they’ll team with their manager @MATTHARDYBRAND vs. @TopFlight612 & @findevan! It will be great; don’t miss it!”
Congratulations Private Party @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen on your big win tonight. I’m referring of course to their win on #AEWDark. Tomorrow on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT they’ll team with their manager @MATTHARDYBRAND vs. @TopFlight612 & @findevan! It will be great; don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/PhjaizntC1
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 20, 2021
– Here are the top ten moments from Monday’s episode of RAW:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Taya Valkyrie’s Status For Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings
- Backstage Update on Kenny Omega Wearing a Bullet Club Shirt at Hard to Kill
- Candice Michelle Explains How She and Melina Genuinely Hated Each Other
- Chris Jericho Praises Mark Henry as a ‘True Main Event Star’ Following Online Feud With Ryback