Various News: Taya Valkyrie Reacts To Fan Criticizing Her WWE Run, Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, Matt Hardy Poses In Front of St. Louis Gateway Arch

November 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taya Valkyrie Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Taya Valkyrie reacted to a fan who criticized her run as Franky Monet in WWE and said she ‘barely got anything going’ on NXT.

She replied: “BECAUSE I DID WHAT I WAS TOLD!!!! That’s what you do when you have a job!!!!!!!!!!!

– AEW Rampage is in St. Louis tonight, and Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share photos of himself in front of the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

– Next week’s WWE NXT UK includes a match to crown the #1 contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, currently held by Pretty Deadly. The match features Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate) vs. Symbiosis (T-Bone & Primate) vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter vs. Jack Starz & Dave Mastiff.

Taya Valkyrie, Joseph Lee

