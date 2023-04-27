Various News: Taya Valkyrie Reacts To Loss On AEW Dynamite, Steph de Lander Files For New Trademark, Latest Danhausen Vlog

– In a post on Twitter, Taya Valyrie reacted to her loss to Jade Cargill on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Taya attempted the Road to Valhalla, which was banned. She thought better of it but Cargill rolled her up and pulled the tights to win.

Taya wrote: “You guys are mad??? I’m livid. I played by “the rules” and it got me nowhere. This isn’t over. Playing nice isn’t working, I’m coming for what’s mine. Let the mayhem begin…. #WERALOCA”

– Danhausen has posted a new vlog in which he gets the first-ever issue of Spider-Man from CM Punk.

– Fightful reports that Steph de Lander filed to trademark her ring name and ‘That’s Cooked’.

