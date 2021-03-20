Various News: Taya Valkyrie Set For WWE La Previa Tomorrow, Taz Wishes Sting A Miserable Birthday, 10 Greatest ROH Anniversary Show Moments

– Taya Valkyrie is set for her first WWE interview during tomorrow’s episode of La Previa on the WWE Network at 2 PM ET.

⭐️ En mi primera entrevista con la @WWE, mañana a la 12:30 hora de Mexico, 2pm ET, voy a hablar con el equipo de @wweespanol!!! La #WWEraLOCA esta en casa!!! #LaPreviaDeWWE #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/cXWeVk6gLQ — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) March 20, 2021

– Today is Sting’s birthday, as he turned 62 years old. Taz commented on the event on Twitter, wishing him a “miserable” day.

– ROH has posted a new video looking at the ten greatest moments in anniversary show history.