Various News: Taya Valkyrie Set For WWE La Previa Tomorrow, Taz Wishes Sting A Miserable Birthday, 10 Greatest ROH Anniversary Show Moments

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taya Valkyrie is set for her first WWE interview during tomorrow’s episode of La Previa on the WWE Network at 2 PM ET.

– Today is Sting’s birthday, as he turned 62 years old. Taz commented on the event on Twitter, wishing him a “miserable” day.

– ROH has posted a new video looking at the ten greatest moments in anniversary show history.

