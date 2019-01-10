Various News: Taz Celebrates Anniversary of ECW Title Win, PJ Black on NWA Ten Pounds of Gold, Tessa Blanchard Hosting AXS TV

– Taz posted to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of His ECW World Championship win. The Human Suplex Machine defeated Shane Douglas at Guilty As Charged 1999 to win the title.

20 years ago today I won my first major world championship. I would like to thank @TheFranchiseSD for the match and his creativity.

Thank you to @HeymanHustle for the special opportunity.

Lastly, thank you to all of the ECW fans worldwide. #SURVIVE — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) January 10, 2019

– The NWA has released their latest Ten Pounds of Gold episode, which you can see below. The video features PJ Black discussing his recent injury and promoting his match against Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at ROH’s TV taping on Saturday:

– Tessa Blanchard noted in a video on Facebook that she will be hosting AXS TV’s “Saturday Stock” on Saturday, with a marathon looking at the women of rock and roll: