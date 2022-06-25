Various News: Taz Reveals Recent Weight Loss, Josh Alexander and Others Announced For Starrcast, Billie Starkz Wins Gold

– Taz revealed in a post on Twitter that he has lost 37 pounds since May.

He wrote: “If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!!”

If anyone give a shit…I'm down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!!

– Josh Alexander, Davey Richards and Jerry Jarrett have been announced for Starrcast.

He’s a former Tag Team Champion, promoter, executive, owner, Hall of Famer & integral in professional wrestling history. This July, he comes to #STARRCAST! Meet & Greets with Jerry Jarrett are on sale NOW! 🎟: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/nTwG8b59Cj — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022

He’s a former World, Jr. Heavyweight Tag, multi-time World Tag Team & current @MLW National Openweight Champion. Davey Richards is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/JDVGULiBVe — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022

He’s a former X Division, multi-time Tag Team Champion & he is the current @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion.@Walking_Weapon is coming to #STARRCAST! Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville! Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/r7J81S3qw4 — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022

– Billie Starkz won the H20 Hybrid title at the company’s 6 FN Years show.