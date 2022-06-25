wrestling / News

Various News: Taz Reveals Recent Weight Loss, Josh Alexander and Others Announced For Starrcast, Billie Starkz Wins Gold

June 25, 2022
– Taz revealed in a post on Twitter that he has lost 37 pounds since May.

He wrote: “If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!!

– Josh Alexander, Davey Richards and Jerry Jarrett have been announced for Starrcast.

– Billie Starkz won the H20 Hybrid title at the company’s 6 FN Years show.

