Various News: Taz Reveals Recent Weight Loss, Josh Alexander and Others Announced For Starrcast, Billie Starkz Wins Gold
– Taz revealed in a post on Twitter that he has lost 37 pounds since May.
He wrote: “If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!!”
If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!! lol pic.twitter.com/5sPs7Y5BnI
— ftw (@OfficialTAZ) June 25, 2022
– Josh Alexander, Davey Richards and Jerry Jarrett have been announced for Starrcast.
He’s a former Tag Team Champion, promoter, executive, owner, Hall of Famer & integral in professional wrestling history. This July, he comes to #STARRCAST!
Meet & Greets with Jerry Jarrett are on sale NOW!
🎟: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/nTwG8b59Cj
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022
He’s a former World, Jr. Heavyweight Tag, multi-time World Tag Team & current @MLW National Openweight Champion.
Davey Richards is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/JDVGULiBVe
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022
He’s a former X Division, multi-time Tag Team Champion & he is the current @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion.@Walking_Weapon is coming to #STARRCAST!
Join us July 29-31 at the historic Fairgrounds in #Nashville!
Platinum & Gold Bracelets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/r7J81S3qw4
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022
– Billie Starkz won the H20 Hybrid title at the company’s 6 FN Years show.
Come and try to get it @ReidWalker88! #Billie3Belts https://t.co/MIQhGYDUjO
— Bill-i-am (@BillieStarkz) June 25, 2022
