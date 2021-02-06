wrestling / News

Various News: Taz Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Be On Cover of Cigar Aficionado, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Royal Rumble

February 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Taz suggested that Cody Rhodes should be on the cover of Cigar Aficionado magazine.

He wrote: “I appreciate that but w/ @TheRock star power/name, success & LOOKS he belongs on the cover of any mag instead of me! As a cigar lover I would love to be on the cover BUT I hate to admit it, regarding todays top wrestlers in world @CodyRhodes should be on a cover @CigarAficMag

– WWE has a new photo gallery of behind-the-scenes pictures from the 2021 Royal Rumble.

– WWE has also shared a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

