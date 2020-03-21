Various News: Taz Urges Fans To Wash Their Hands, Top Five Moments From Impact Wrestling, Lineup For Next Week’s Episode

– Taz has posted a new video to Youtube in which he urges his fans to wash their hands and practice social distancing. Of course, this is the way to possibly avoid getting the Coronavirus as the world deals with the pandemic.

A friendly message from your local Human Suplex Machine! pic.twitter.com/YI4ezBdXJO — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) March 21, 2020

– Here is the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Su Yung and Jessicka Havok battle in the Undead Realm

* Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie

* Moose vs. Chase Stevens

* Rhino and Sabu vs. Madman Fulton and Dave Crist

– Impact has also released a video with the top five moments from last week’s episode: