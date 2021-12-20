Various News: Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man Set for Wrestlecon 2022, Titus O’Neil Takes Part In Joy of Giving Event, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas With Eddie Guerrero

– Wrestlecon has announced that Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man are set for their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man

It’s Honky Tonk time! Can’t wait to welcome this WWE Hall of Famer to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/AOExPCp1mc — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 19, 2021

Starting the week off with another great talent announcement!! Ted Dibiase Jr is joining us in Dallas!! pic.twitter.com/S9gKHXzxqR — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 20, 2021

– Titus O’Neil took part in the Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. You can see a video from WWE below:

This past weekend, @TitusONeilWWE took part in Tampa's Joy of Giving event, spreading the holiday spirit, food and presents to members of the community! pic.twitter.com/qqRG5QylfT — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 20, 2021

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Eddie Guerrero: