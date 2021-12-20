wrestling / News
Various News: Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man Set for Wrestlecon 2022, Titus O’Neil Takes Part In Joy of Giving Event, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas With Eddie Guerrero
– Wrestlecon has announced that Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man are set for their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man
It’s Honky Tonk time! Can’t wait to welcome this WWE Hall of Famer to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/AOExPCp1mc
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 19, 2021
Starting the week off with another great talent announcement!! Ted Dibiase Jr is joining us in Dallas!! pic.twitter.com/S9gKHXzxqR
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 20, 2021
– Titus O’Neil took part in the Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. You can see a video from WWE below:
This past weekend, @TitusONeilWWE took part in Tampa's Joy of Giving event, spreading the holiday spirit, food and presents to members of the community! pic.twitter.com/qqRG5QylfT
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 20, 2021
– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Eddie Guerrero:
