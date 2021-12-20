wrestling / News

Various News: Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man Set for Wrestlecon 2022, Titus O’Neil Takes Part In Joy of Giving Event, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas With Eddie Guerrero

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWF Wrestling Challenge 9-14-1986 Honky Tonk Man

– Wrestlecon has announced that Ted Dibiase Jr and The Honky Tonk Man are set for their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:

* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man

– Titus O’Neil took part in the Joy of Giving event in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. You can see a video from WWE below:

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Eddie Guerrero:

