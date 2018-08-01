Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ted DiBiase Jr. Teases All In Appearance, Hulk Hogan Posts nWo-Style Video

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ted DiBiase Jr.

– Ted DiBiase Jr. posted to Twitter teasing an All In appearance. As you can see below, DiBiase posted in response to a tweet by his former Legacy comrade Cody talking about an All In “tailgate” party:

– Hulk Hogan posted the following video from a Miami restaurant, featuring some nWo-style effects:

article topics :

All In, Hulk Hogan, Ted DiBiase Jr., Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading