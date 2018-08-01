wrestling / News
Various News: Ted DiBiase Jr. Teases All In Appearance, Hulk Hogan Posts nWo-Style Video
August 1, 2018 | Posted by
– Ted DiBiase Jr. posted to Twitter teasing an All In appearance. As you can see below, DiBiase posted in response to a tweet by his former Legacy comrade Cody talking about an All In “tailgate” party:
Did someone say tailgate??? Count me “ALL IN”. Where do I get tickets to @ALL_IN_2018 ? Anyone got an extra ticket? https://t.co/Wz1dY8BNVD
— Ted DiBiase Jr. (@TedDiBiase) August 1, 2018
– Hulk Hogan posted the following video from a Miami restaurant, featuring some nWo-style effects:
let me tell something brother, we had some great sushi in Miami and you know I had to shoutout my hulkamaniac bartender. I really have to get this phone checked. HH pic.twitter.com/lsihuzD321
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 1, 2018