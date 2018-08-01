Various News: Ted DiBiase Jr. Teases All In Appearance, Hulk Hogan Posts nWo-Style Video

– Ted DiBiase Jr. posted to Twitter teasing an All In appearance. As you can see below, DiBiase posted in response to a tweet by his former Legacy comrade Cody talking about an All In “tailgate” party:

Did someone say tailgate??? Count me “ALL IN”. Where do I get tickets to @ALL_IN_2018 ? Anyone got an extra ticket? https://t.co/Wz1dY8BNVD — Ted DiBiase Jr. (@TedDiBiase) August 1, 2018

– Hulk Hogan posted the following video from a Miami restaurant, featuring some nWo-style effects: