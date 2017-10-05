Various News: Ted DiBiase and More Signing at New York Comic-Con, Headlocked Panel on Saturday

– Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart, Zack Ryders, Ashley Massaro and Ron Simmons are signing at New York Comic-Con this weekend, per PWInsider. Ryder will be signing the WWE: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know book on Friday at the Penguin Random House booth at 12:30 PM. The others are signing throughout the weekend.

– The comic book Headlocked will be holding a panel at the con on Saturday at 8 PM in Room 1A10. Tommy Dreamer, Ed McGuiinness, Jill Thompson and Michael Kingston will be talking about the comic, as well as the relationship between wrestling and comic books. Kingston told PWInsider, “I was really thrilled with how well received Headlocked has been after just one day. We’ve been coming to NYCC for a few years now and we were pacing far ahead of every first day today. It’s really fulfilling to see how many people are loving our books, especially because we are as independent as can be, both in terms of creation and distribution. Being able to bring in Tommy Dreamer at the last second really gave us an extra surprise for fans. We can’t wait to open up tomorrow and see what day two brings.”

The convention runs through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.