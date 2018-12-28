Various News: Teddy Hart Signs Contract With MLW, MLW TV Coming to Australia Next Year

– Teddy Hart has signed an official contract with MLW, the company announced this week. The announcement was made on the promotion’s official website. Hart is the MLW Middleweight champion, having won the vacant title on December 14th in a ladder match also featuring El Hijo de L.A. Park, Dezmond Xavier, Gringo Loco and Kotto Brazil.

“I love a good comeback story,” said MLW’s Court Bauer. “Teddy has lived up to his end and has brought it in every match. He’s hands down one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation and his commitment to MLW has been exceptional so we’re committing to him.”

The deal became official on Christmas Day. Hart will be in action along with the Hart Foundation in Philadelphia on February 2nd at MLW: Superfight along with Tag Team champions Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. The card will be main evented by an MLW Championship match between Low Ki and Tom Lawlor.

– The company also announced that MLW TV will be coming to Australia soon: