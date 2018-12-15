Quantcast

 

Various News: Teddy Hart Wins MLW Title, Taya Valkyrie Wins Lucha Capital Championship, Viral Star Headed To AAA

December 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Teddy Hart Teddy Annis

– During last night’s MLW Fusion: Zero Hour, Teddy Hart defeated Gringo Loco, Kotto Brazil, and El Hijo De LA Park in a Ladder Match to win the MLW middleweight title. The belt was vacated after MJF suffered an injury.

– Speaking of winning championships, Taya Valkyrie won the Lucha Central Women’s Championship by beating Keira and Vanilla Vargas in a tournament. Lucha Capital is a series produced by AAA that Valkyrie has been a part of. It streams on Facebook Watch and uses stars from AAA, Liga Elite, Impact Wrestling, and Lucha Underground.

– A video recently went viral of a young boy in Tijuana who dressed in a full La Parka outfit and wrestled in the street for tips. AAA went looking for him and found him. He will now be a part of an upcoming event. He’ll get a tour backstage as a VIP guest and will be meeting wrestlers on the roster. AAA named him La Parkita de TJ and said they will be “keeping an eye on him and his training.”

