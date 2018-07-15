Various News: Teen Mom Alumna Signs With Wrestling Company, Sami Callihan Reflects on History With Low Ki

– Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has signed on with World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling. The company announced the news on Saturday via their Facebook page, as you can see below. WCRPW CEO Jerry Bostic said in the announcement, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Farrah into our family. Farrah brings a lot of creativity to the table and I can’t wait to see all of the amazing work we are going to do together as a team.”

– Sami Callihan posted to Twitter following the announcement of his match against Low Ki at House of Glory’s High Intensity 7. You can see the post below, in which Callihan recalls his history with Low Ki: