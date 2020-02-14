wrestling / News
Various News: Tegan Nox The Comeback Part 3, Matt Demorest Set for D-Generation F, Anthony Bowens Set for Effy’s Big Gay Brunch
– WWE Performance Center released Part 3 of The Comeback for Tegan Nox. This is a four-part series looking at Nox’s comeback after suffering a knee injury. She’s set to face Dakota Kai this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland.
– Jimmy Lloyd has announced that Matt Demorest will be in action at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F show that’s scheduled for April 2. You can check out that announcement below.
MATT DEMOREST comes to
D-GENERATION F!
4/2 – 11am
Reserved Seating:https://t.co/G1Lr8rELYK
GA Tickets are FREE! pic.twitter.com/AaQpVajsUu
— Jimmy LLoyd (@TheJimmyLLoyd) February 13, 2020
– Battle Club Pro has announced that Anthony Bowens will be working Effy’s Big Gay Brunch. The event is scheduled for April 4.
🚨Incredibly Proud🚨
Franchise Champion#5TP @Bowens_Official
will not only impress at @EFFYlives Big Gay Brunch!
He will defend his #BattleClubPro Franchise Title! pic.twitter.com/MeqDtE9fiG
— ❌✊🏻Battle Club Pro ✊🏿❌ (@xBattleclubpro) February 14, 2020
