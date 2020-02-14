wrestling / News

Various News: Tegan Nox The Comeback Part 3, Matt Demorest Set for D-Generation F, Anthony Bowens Set for Effy’s Big Gay Brunch

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Performance Center released Part 3 of The Comeback for Tegan Nox. This is a four-part series looking at Nox’s comeback after suffering a knee injury. She’s set to face Dakota Kai this Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

– Jimmy Lloyd has announced that Matt Demorest will be in action at Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F show that’s scheduled for April 2. You can check out that announcement below.

– Battle Club Pro has announced that Anthony Bowens will be working Effy’s Big Gay Brunch. The event is scheduled for April 4.

