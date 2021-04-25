wrestling / News

Various News: Tenille Dashwood Remembers Beating Deonna Purrazzo In WWE, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Bonus Scene From WWE 24: The Miz

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Tenille Dashwood

– Tenille Dashwood posted a message to Twitter to remind fans that she defeated Deonna Purrazzo in WWE back in March 2016. The two will face off for the Knockouts Championship tomorrow night at Impact Wrestling Rebellion.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

– WWE has also shared a bonus scene from their WWE 24 special about The Miz.

Smackdown, Tenille Dashwood, The Miz

