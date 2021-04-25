wrestling / News
Various News: Tenille Dashwood Remembers Beating Deonna Purrazzo In WWE, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Bonus Scene From WWE 24: The Miz
April 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Tenille Dashwood posted a message to Twitter to remind fans that she defeated Deonna Purrazzo in WWE back in March 2016. The two will face off for the Knockouts Championship tomorrow night at Impact Wrestling Rebellion.
I BEG you to find this version of yourself and bring her to the ring Sunday… #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/BohqyYsbEt
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 24, 2021
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:
– WWE has also shared a bonus scene from their WWE 24 special about The Miz.
