Various News: Tenille Dashwood vs. Scarlett Bordeaux Set For WrestlePro, Colt Cabana Set For Edinburgh Fringe Festival

– Tenille Dashwood will face off with Scarlett Bordeaux at WrestlePro’s November show. WrestlePro announced that the show, which takes place on November 16th in Rahway, New Jersey, will feature the two facing off in the main event.

Both Dashwood and Bordeaux will be available for meet and greets at the event. You can find out more and get tickets here.

– Colt Cabana and John Hastings are set for a session at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The festival takes place from August 2nd – August 26th. The announcement reads: