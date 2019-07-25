wrestling / News
Various News: Tenille Dashwood vs. Scarlett Bordeaux Set For WrestlePro, Colt Cabana Set For Edinburgh Fringe Festival
– Tenille Dashwood will face off with Scarlett Bordeaux at WrestlePro’s November show. WrestlePro announced that the show, which takes place on November 16th in Rahway, New Jersey, will feature the two facing off in the main event.
Both Dashwood and Bordeaux will be available for meet and greets at the event. You can find out more and get tickets here.
– Colt Cabana and John Hastings are set for a session at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The festival takes place from August 2nd – August 26th. The announcement reads:
Pro Wrestler Colt Cabana (WWE, New Japan, BBC) and Stand Up Comedian John Hastings (Comedy Central, BBC) bring back the “Funniest late show on the fringe” according to Broadway Baby for its seventh year inside the Monkey Barrel 2 every night at 11pm. Every show John and Colt along with a super cool guest comedian (previous guests include Jamali Maddox, Ronnie Cheng, Daniel Sloss and David O’Doherty as well as every rad comedian ever in the history of the fringe) watch pro wrestling clips and make fun of them! Come watch some of the best comedians at the fringe react off the cuff to everything from bears, men falling, women in hats using guns and more!
