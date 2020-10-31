wrestling / News
Various News: Terry Funk Comments On Passing of Tracy Smothers, Lana and Miro Dress As Pennywise, JBL Sends Gerald Brisco An Invitation
– In a post on Twitter, the official account of Terry Funk gave a statement from Funk about the recent passing of Tracy Smothers.
It reads: “Mr. Funk asked me to Tweet this about the passing of Tracy Smothers… ‘He reached a level of in-ring capability that I hadn’t seen many guys do.He was a good guy and cancer is not a good way to go. I hate to see it. God bless you, Tracy. It hurts when any one of us goes.’”
Mr. Funk asked me to Tweet this about the passing of Tracy Smothers… "He reached a level of in-ring capability that I hadn’t seen many guys do.He was a good guy and cancer is not a good way to go. I hate to see it. God bless you, Tracy. It hurts when any one of us goes."
— Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) October 31, 2020
– Lana posted a new video showing herself and Miro dressing as Pennywise for Halloween with a makeup tutorial.
– JBL sent out an invitation to Gerald Brisco:
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Interest In Thunder Rosa, Her Current Status With NWA
- WWE Reportedly Didn’t Finish Writing October 23 Smackdown Until Day Before
- WWE Superstars Reportedly Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Change His Mind On Twitch Account Shut Down
- Bret Hart Comments On Who Has The Worst Sharpshooter In Wrestling