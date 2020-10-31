wrestling / News

Various News: Terry Funk Comments On Passing of Tracy Smothers, Lana and Miro Dress As Pennywise, JBL Sends Gerald Brisco An Invitation

October 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Terry Funk

– In a post on Twitter, the official account of Terry Funk gave a statement from Funk about the recent passing of Tracy Smothers.

It reads: “Mr. Funk asked me to Tweet this about the passing of Tracy Smothers… ‘He reached a level of in-ring capability that I hadn’t seen many guys do.He was a good guy and cancer is not a good way to go. I hate to see it. God bless you, Tracy. It hurts when any one of us goes.’

– Lana posted a new video showing herself and Miro dressing as Pennywise for Halloween with a makeup tutorial.

– JBL sent out an invitation to Gerald Brisco:

