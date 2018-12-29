Various News: Tessa Blanchard Awarded Female Wrestler of the Year, Bill Apter On Going Into Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame, Jim Ross Has A Social Media Question

– During a recent episode of Impact Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard was presented the Female Wrestler of the Year award by Bill Apter.

She said: “Thank you guys so much. This is such an honor. You’ve known me since the beginning, Bill. Thank you so much. Guys thank you so much, but I deserve this. I am the 2018 Women’s Wrestler of the Year, not only for The Apter Chat, but for all of wrestling.”

– In the latest edition of The Apter Chat podcast, Apter spoke about being inducted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.

He said: “I’m feeling great because this Hall of Fame has been around for I think about 22 years and forever. Since they created this several people have rallied in my corner to get me to that Hall of Fame. No one more vocal than my sweetheart Missy Hyatt. Every year she is urging people to vote because this is voted by people in the industry and when I found out about it last week, I found about it from a tweet that Missy Hyatt had put online. I didn’t know about it. Dave hadn’t called me. There’s no plaques or anything. By the way, I am going to have a plaque made because The Wrestling Observer they never did that. I have a ladder of success down in Apter’s Alley where I’m sitting right now with a lot of Hall of Fame – I will take a picture of it. I am gonna make a plaque. I have a plaque base, but there’s no tin part with any engraving on it, so I think I might just take a magic marker and make my own plaque.”

– In a post on Twitter, Jim Ross wondered why male WWE stars don’t promote themselves on social media as much as female stars. A fan mentioned that Finn Balor does promote himself via social media as well.