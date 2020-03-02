wrestling / News
Various News: The Dark Order Offer A New Exalted One Tease, Tickets For Progress Wrestling Events On Sale, Free NJPW Match of the Week
– The Dark Order have posted another tease online for the Exalted One, claiming that he’s ‘near’. It’s notable that the tease was posted after midnight, which is when Matt Hardy’s contract with WWE expired. Either this could be hinting at Hardy’s involvement or simply another red herring.
– Tickets for Progress Wrestling Chapter 105, 106 and 107 are all on sale now.
– NJPW has released the latest free match of the week, featuring Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito.
