wrestling / News

Various News: The Drive to the XFL Preview, XFL Coaches Pick Their Quarterbacks, Gerald Brisco Set for The Gathering IV

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:

– XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:

– WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco will be appearing at TMart Promotions’ The Gathering in August in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event is scheduled from August 3-6.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dory Funk Jr, Gerald Brisco, XFL, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading