– As noted, The Drive to the XFL will air tonight on ESPN 2 at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s a new preview for tonight’s presentation:

– XFL released a town hall video featuring coaches picking their quarterbacks for the upcoming revival:

– WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco will be appearing at TMart Promotions’ The Gathering in August in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event is scheduled from August 3-6.