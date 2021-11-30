Various News: The Good Brothers’ Talk’N Shop Turning Point Vlog, Slammiversary VHS Release, Christian Cage Turns 48

– The Good Brothers released a new Talk ‘n Shop vlog showcasing their trip to Las Vegas for Turning Point 2021. That video is available below:

– Impact Wrestling has revealed a limited collector’s edition release for Slammiversary 2021 as a double-cassette VHS format:

Experience Slammiversary 2021 on this extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS available now from @shopimpactdeals! HERE: https://t.co/Ne7HBC6PYy pic.twitter.com/4MV1j1oLTR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 30, 2021

– AEW star Christian Cage celebrates his birthday today and turns 48 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: