Various News: The Good Brothers’ Talk’N Shop Turning Point Vlog, Slammiversary VHS Release, Christian Cage Turns 48

November 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling VIctory Road The Good Brothers

– The Good Brothers released a new Talk ‘n Shop vlog showcasing their trip to Las Vegas for Turning Point 2021. That video is available below:

– Impact Wrestling has revealed a limited collector’s edition release for Slammiversary 2021 as a double-cassette VHS format:

– AEW star Christian Cage celebrates his birthday today and turns 48 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:

