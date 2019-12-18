wrestling / News
Various News: The Great Muta To Carry Olympic Torch, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Clips From Impact Wrestling
December 18, 2019
– PWInsider reports that The Great Muta will carry the Olympic torch in Tokyo, Japan. It was previously reported that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will also carry the torch.
東京五輪聖火ランナーに山梨代表で選ばれたぞ！！
光栄です！ pic.twitter.com/HRlzjnJSyA
— 武藤 敬司 (@muto_keiji) December 18, 2019
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1:
– And here are highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, the last new episode of 2019:
