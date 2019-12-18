wrestling / News

Various News: The Great Muta To Carry Olympic Torch, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Clips From Impact Wrestling

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Great Muta World Championship Wrestling 6-3-1989

PWInsider reports that The Great Muta will carry the Olympic torch in Tokyo, Japan. It was previously reported that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will also carry the torch.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1:

– And here are highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, the last new episode of 2019:

