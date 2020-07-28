wrestling / News
Various News: The IIconics Try a Blind Taste Test, The Rock Mixes a New Cocktail Drink, Matt Cardona Unboxes Vintage Figures
July 28, 2020
– Peyton Royce released a new vlog where she and her IIconics tag team partner, Billie Kay try a blind taste test.
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a new vlog today where he mixes a watermelon cocktail he calls the Teremana Watermelon Manarita. He mixes the drink with his new tequila brand, Teremana Blanco.
– The Major WF Pod YouTube channel released a new unboxing video with Matt Cardona, where he unboxes some WWF Jakks Pacific Thumb Wrestlers. you can check out that video below.
