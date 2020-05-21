Various News: The Inner Circle Send A Message To The Elite, Bronson Reed Says He Can Slam Karrion Kross, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– AEW has posted a new video in which Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle send a message to the Elite ahead of their Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing on Saturday.

Jericho said: “Nice surprise. Matt and Nick Jackson, out of their holes, back in AEW for the first time in two months. And then you’ve got Hangman Page with berry stains all over his fingers, attacking us from behind, beer belly blazing in the wind. Look at this man! [points to Jake Hager] Look at how ripped he is! You wait and see what happens when it’s fair and square on Saturday at the Stadium Stampede. None of this behind-the-back, grab-ass bullshit! It’s now the Inner Circle vs. The Elite, 5-on-5. No more dirty tricks, Elite, you sons of bitches! We’ll see you Saturday and you’re not gonna like what happens.”

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE

Does the Inner Circle have the advantage going into the Stadium Stampede Match this Saturday? Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/juz8CPLgSj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2020

– Bronson Reed noted on Twitter that he can slam anyone, even Karrion Kross.

There's no one on #WWENXT that I can't slam over my head. — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) May 21, 2020

Easy work — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) May 21, 2020

– WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 68 today. Today also would have been the 53rd birthday of Chris Benoit.