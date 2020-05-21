wrestling / News

Various News: The Inner Circle Send A Message To The Elite, Bronson Reed Says He Can Slam Karrion Kross, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

May 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Inner Circle

– AEW has posted a new video in which Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle send a message to the Elite ahead of their Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing on Saturday.

Jericho said: “Nice surprise. Matt and Nick Jackson, out of their holes, back in AEW for the first time in two months. And then you’ve got Hangman Page with berry stains all over his fingers, attacking us from behind, beer belly blazing in the wind. Look at this man! [points to Jake Hager] Look at how ripped he is! You wait and see what happens when it’s fair and square on Saturday at the Stadium Stampede. None of this behind-the-back, grab-ass bullshit! It’s now the Inner Circle vs. The Elite, 5-on-5. No more dirty tricks, Elite, you sons of bitches! We’ll see you Saturday and you’re not gonna like what happens.

– Bronson Reed noted on Twitter that he can slam anyone, even Karrion Kross.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T turns 68 today. Today also would have been the 53rd birthday of Chris Benoit.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bronson Reed, Inner Circle, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading