Various News: The Iron Sheik Interacts With Wendy’s Twitter, WWE Stock Update, More Set for GCW Slime Season

– WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight champion The Iron Sheik had an exchange on Twitter today with whoever runs the Wendy’s (the fast food chain) Twitter account. In recent years, the Wendy’s Twitter account, or whoever runs it, has become known on the internet for the account’s pithy, witty remarks and snarky insults. The account would even generate fan art and memes. You can view that Twitter exchange between The Iron Sheik and Wendy’s below.

The Iron Sheik initially tweeted, “HELLO @wendys WHERE IS THE BEEF? TALK TO ME BUBBA.” The Wendy’s account later responded, “Hey bubba, the beef is in our cheeseburgers which are great unlike that jabroni hogan.”

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened up today at $40.87 per share. Since that time, the price has dropped to $40.27 per share, where it sits as of writing this.

– Sefa Fatu and Nate Webb have been announced for the upcoming GCW Slime Season show. The event is scheduled for December 5. You can see the announcements below:

This ain’t NEVER happend before. Me and @SAMOANWEREWOLF on the same card for @GCWrestling_ in my hometown sin city. We about to raise hell and show the whole indie wrestling world how the Fatu family gets down on Dec 5th. pic.twitter.com/34qXdSgL26 — “THE PROBLEM” (@RealSefaFatu) November 12, 2020