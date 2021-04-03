wrestling / News
Various News: The Multiverse of Matt Hardy Episode 6, Ember Moon Appears on Hell’s Kitchen, More WWE Events Added to Peacock
April 3, 2021 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy recently released episode 6 of his Multiverse series, “Chameleon.” You can check out that Matt Hardy video here:
– NXT Superstar Ember Moon appeared on the latest episode for Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Moon was dining with friends during one of the dinner services.
– PWInsider reports that the following events have been added to WWE’s conent library on Peacock:
* WWE Bragging Rights 2009
* WWE Cyber Sunday 2006-2008
* ECW December to Dismember 2006
* WCW Halloween Havoc 1989-2000
* WWE New Year’s Revolution 2005-2007
* NWA/WCW Starrcade 1983-2000
Additionally, the WWE Main Event section right now only features the episode from March 18 on the front page carousel.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Terms WWE Banned Promotional Partners From Using On Social Media For Wrestlemania 36
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Still Likely For WWE, Note On How Long They’ve Been Interested
- WWE Reportedly Made Murphy Delete A Post Explaining End of Angle With Mysterios
- Details On Why Lio Rush’s AAA Cruiserweight Title Win Hasn’t Been Talked About Again