Various News: The Multiverse of Matt Hardy Episode 6, Ember Moon Appears on Hell’s Kitchen, More WWE Events Added to Peacock

– Matt Hardy recently released episode 6 of his Multiverse series, “Chameleon.” You can check out that Matt Hardy video here:

– NXT Superstar Ember Moon appeared on the latest episode for Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Moon was dining with friends during one of the dinner services.

– PWInsider reports that the following events have been added to WWE’s conent library on Peacock:

* WWE Bragging Rights 2009

* WWE Cyber Sunday 2006-2008

* ECW December to Dismember 2006

* WCW Halloween Havoc 1989-2000

* WWE New Year’s Revolution 2005-2007

* NWA/WCW Starrcade 1983-2000

Additionally, the WWE Main Event section right now only features the episode from March 18 on the front page carousel.