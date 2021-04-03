wrestling / News

Various News: The Multiverse of Matt Hardy Episode 6, Ember Moon Appears on Hell’s Kitchen, More WWE Events Added to Peacock

April 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Matt Hardy recently released episode 6 of his Multiverse series, “Chameleon.” You can check out that Matt Hardy video here:

– NXT Superstar Ember Moon appeared on the latest episode for Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Moon was dining with friends during one of the dinner services.

PWInsider reports that the following events have been added to WWE’s conent library on Peacock:

* WWE Bragging Rights 2009
* WWE Cyber Sunday 2006-2008
* ECW December to Dismember 2006
* WCW Halloween Havoc 1989-2000
* WWE New Year’s Revolution 2005-2007
* NWA/WCW Starrcade 1983-2000

Additionally, the WWE Main Event section right now only features the episode from March 18 on the front page carousel.

