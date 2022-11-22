– The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) announced on Instagram that they are returning to NJPW on December 14. Karl Anderson will finally defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at the event. Karl Anderson wrote in the caption, “Message regarding the #NeverOpenweightChampionship from a full blown #WWEGuy as the greatest never champion of all time. See ya December 14.”

Anderson was previously scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn earlier this month. However, he was forced to withdraw from the card due to working WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

NJPW broke from tradition and opted not to strip Anderson of the title, despite his not appearing to work the event he was promoted for. Hikuleo faced Yujiro Takahashi at the event instead.

WWE Superstar and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles also appeared in the Instagram video and gave The OC the “2 Sweet.” NJPW has a World Tag League event slated for December 14 at the Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. NJPW has not yet confirmed the NEVER Openweight Title matchup for the card.

– AEW star Sammy Guevara announced that he’s taking a break from his weekly vlog series in his latest episode, which you can see below. Guevara said the vlogs aren’t going away forever, but he noted that he’s “exhausted” and needs a little time away to recharge.