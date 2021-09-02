Various News: The Rock Accepts HCA Award for Young Rock, Lex Luger Joins JBL & Brisco, Nikki Bella Shares BottleRock Photoshoot Video

– Former WWE Superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, shared a clip and Instagram post on winning the award for Best Broadcast Network Series from the Hollywood Critics Association for his NBC series, Young Rock. You can see his acceptance speech and comments on the award win below:

Grateful to the bone to accept this amazing HCA Award for YOUNG ROCK Thank you @hollywoodcriticsassociation for awarding BEST BROADCAST NETWORK SERIES: COMEDY to our NBC series ~ YOUNG ROCK This show has always been a very surreal and humbling experience for me considering it’s based off of my wild and true life story – that will always be anchored in life’s greatest blessings ~ gratitude and family. THANK YOU guys – the audience – my #1 boss 😊 – for tuning in every week to share in our stories and MANA. And finally, a huge CONGRATS TO OUR TALENTED YOUNG ROCK CAST. The real ones who brought life, soul, humanity and HUMOR and CULTURE to homes around the world. Season 2 here we come!!! #HCAAwards #BestBroadcastNetworkSeries #Comedy #YOUNGROCK

– Former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger was the guest on this week’s Road Stories With JBL & Brisco:

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shared a video showcasing her photoshoot for BottleRock: