Various News: The Rock Bringing Tequila Brand to Canada, No Surrender 2012 Airing on AXS TV

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed in a new video that his he’s bringing his Teremana Tequila brand to Canada. In a new video, The Rock drops in on a Zoom call with five fans to break the news. You can view that video below:

– AXS TV will air TNA No Surrender 2012 next Tuesday at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for the event:

* TNA champion Austin Aries vs. “Armbreaker” in a “Fight”

* TNA Knockouts champion Miss Tessmacher vs. Tara

* TNA Tag Team champions Kazarian & Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles & Kurt Angle

* TNA X-Division champ Zema Ion vs. Sonjay Dutt

* Rob Van Dam vs. Magnus

* Bound for Glory Series Semi-Final: James Storm vs. Bully Ray

* Bound for Glory Series Semi-Final: Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy

* BFG Series Finals for TNA title shot