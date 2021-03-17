wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Bringing Tequila Brand to Canada, No Surrender 2012 Airing on AXS TV
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed in a new video that his he’s bringing his Teremana Tequila brand to Canada. In a new video, The Rock drops in on a Zoom call with five fans to break the news. You can view that video below:
– AXS TV will air TNA No Surrender 2012 next Tuesday at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for the event:
* TNA champion Austin Aries vs. “Armbreaker” in a “Fight”
* TNA Knockouts champion Miss Tessmacher vs. Tara
* TNA Tag Team champions Kazarian & Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles & Kurt Angle
* TNA X-Division champ Zema Ion vs. Sonjay Dutt
* Rob Van Dam vs. Magnus
* Bound for Glory Series Semi-Final: James Storm vs. Bully Ray
* Bound for Glory Series Semi-Final: Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy
* BFG Series Finals for TNA title shot
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On What Impresses Him Most About AEW, Working With Lance Archer, AEW Competing With WWE
- Lacey Evans Recalls Talks With WWE About Wanting To Get Pregnant, Finding Out During Charlotte Flair Storyline
- Triple H And Steve Austin Reminisce About First PPV Match Together
- Kickstarter Launched For Tony Schiavone Graphic Novel, Hits Funding Goal in Under Five Hours