Various News: The Rock Gives Advice On Making Pancakes, Clip From Talking Smack, Six Questions About RAW

– The Rock posted a new video to Instagram in which he and Chef Puttie gave advice on making pancakes.

He wrote: “Our amazing @chefputtie and I with INFAMOUS pancake advice

When making your #DJsInfamousCoconutBananaPancakes.

If you can, spend a buck or two more to get great quality ingredients — quality always makes a difference. Including the maple syrup and peanut butter!

And of course, the most important thing as any chef will tell ya…. make ALL FOOD with love.

Life is nonstop busy and complex so these days it’s the simple things in life I love most – and creating the perfect pancake is one of them.

Big shout to our amazing @chefputtie and all the amazing chefs who I have the privilege of eating their foods.

Thank you for feeding this hungry dinosaur.

Enjoy your weekend, my friends and get up on these pancakes baby!!

#djsinfamouscoconutbananapancakes”

