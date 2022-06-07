Various News: The Rock Hypes Trailer for DC’s Black Adam, Becky Lynch Black Out Her Social Media Accounts

– As noted, the trailer for Black Adam will have its debut tomorrow. The Rock shared another tweet today hyping up the world premiere for tomorrow.

The Rock tweeted, “In ONE DAY. World premiere trailer of #BlackAdam *cool set shot of the man in black, moments before he unleashes 5,000 years of hell* I have a little surprise for you guys later today…”

Black Adam will arrive in theaters on October 29.

– It appears Becky Lynch is so angry about the last two days that she’s blacked out both her Twitter and Instagram pages (see below). Lynch believes she got robbed out of the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. She’s also angry about the WWE 24/7 title shenanigans that took place during her match last night on Raw.

Lynch is listing her current location as “Unknown.”