Various News: The Rock Looks Back on 2018, YAMATO is Coming to Wrestlecon, PWX heading to Highspots Wrestling Network
January 1, 2019
– The Rock looks back on his 2018…
– Dragon Gate star YAMATO has been added to the list of talents coming to New York City for Wrestlecon this April.
– North Carolina’s PWX announced their first three events of 2019 will stream live on The Highspots Wrestling Network…
We would like to announce a partnership with Highspots Wrestling Network that will feature the first three PWX events live on their network.
For more information about the upcoming events please visit https://t.co/EUlHKNb7vY.
you can sign up at https://t.co/CknihrCzeK pic.twitter.com/sUxc8IpSm3
— PWX Wrestling (@PWXwrestling) January 1, 2019