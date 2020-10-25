wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock, Mick Foley and Others Pay Tribute To Ken Shamrock, Match Added To Stardom Event, Naruki Doi Aggravates Injury
– During the Countdown to Glory pre-show, The Rock inducted Ken Shamrock into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame as expected, but other former WWE stars like Bret Hart and Mick Foley also shared some words.
The legendary @BretHart congratulates @ShamrockKen on his Hall of Fame induction. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/O7Wq8VomgW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2020
Hardcore legend and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion @RealMickFoley wishes @ShamrockKen all the best on his Hall of Fame induction. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/UWG1yNvGx0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2020
.@TheRock is here to honor The World's Most Dangerous Man @ShamrockKen.#BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/8NjzmFQpMu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2020
Your 2020 IMPACT Hall of Fame inductee – @ShamrockKen! #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/z2RdI2w25a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2020
– Fightful reports that Naruki Doi aggravated a left elbow injury during a match. He wasn’t able to appear at Dragon Gate’s events this weekend.
– STARDOM has announced AZM and Saya Kamitani will face the team of Starlight Kid and Saya Iida on November 20.
Stardom takes part in the 2nd Assemble event on November 20 in Ueno with a QQ vs STARS tag team match!#Assemble#Stardom#アッセンブル#スターダム pic.twitter.com/9DB3rfgfQO
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 24, 2020
