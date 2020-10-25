wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock, Mick Foley and Others Pay Tribute To Ken Shamrock, Match Added To Stardom Event, Naruki Doi Aggravates Injury

October 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During the Countdown to Glory pre-show, The Rock inducted Ken Shamrock into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame as expected, but other former WWE stars like Bret Hart and Mick Foley also shared some words.

Fightful reports that Naruki Doi aggravated a left elbow injury during a match. He wasn’t able to appear at Dragon Gate’s events this weekend.

– STARDOM has announced AZM and Saya Kamitani will face the team of Starlight Kid and Saya Iida on November 20.

