wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Promotes Energy Drink On CNBC, Match Added to GCW Fight Forever, John Cena Posts A Picture Of A Watch
– The Rock appeared on CNBC earlier today to promote his new energy drink, which will officially launch in March. He posted a clip of the appearance on Instagram and wrote:
Thank you Wall Street, trade and consumers for your @zoaenergy🍃excitement
And thank you @CNBC for having us on and giving us the opportunity to speak about our highly anticipated new energy drink @zoaenergy🍃 hitting the market in March.
ZOA is the WORLD’S FIRST HEALTHY energy drink to offer our one of a kind formulation of vitamins, immunity support and super foods + 160mgs (cup 1/2 of coffee) of natural caffeine from green tea extracts and UNROASTED green coffee beans.
Thanks everyone for your enthusiasm and can’t wait for you to enjoy!!! 🙏🏾🤙🏾
#ZOA🍃
#healthyimmunityenergydrink
#worldsfirst
AVAILABLE THIS MARCH
– John Cena also posted to Instagram, sharing a photo of a watch for some reason.
– GCW has announced a match between Mad Man Pondo and Jeff Cannonball for Fight Forever, which happens on January 30.
*Fight Forever Update!*
Match Announcement:
MAD MAN PONDO
vs
JEFF CANNONBALL
UV:60
1/30 – 12AM
Sponsors:
Match: @nickyd215
Block: @AshDabbath
Donate:https://t.co/lkPjyTGovq#FightForever streams LIVE & FREE for everyone for ALL 24 hours on Youtube & FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Og1xBFPoW3
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mike Bennett On Why Using Maria’s Last Name in WWE Didn’t Bother Him, Goals For ROH in 2021
- Britt Baker On Why Her Babyface Run Didn’t Work, Drawing Inspiration From Chris Jericho
- Roman Reigns Calls WWE’s Performance Center Shows ‘Trash’
- Backstage Details On WWE Wanting Four Blockbuster Matches For WrestleMania 37