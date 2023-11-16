– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video earlier today promoting the Mighty Oak Debit Card. He wrote the following:

I became an @Acorns investor, because I believe in financial freedom and making money moves as smart as possible.

That’s why Acorns and I built the Mighty Oak Debit Card for you.

Acorns don’t grow into mighty oaks overnight. They grow little by little, and bit by bit.

Same is true with growing your money — it doesn’t happen overnight. Save a little, invest a little, and over time, your oak could grow too. That’s what @Acorns and the Mighty Oak Debit Card enable.

The Mighty Oak Debit Card gives you a way to save and invest every time you make a purchase, get your paycheck, shop online, and more.

I’m right there with you and I know that every cent matters and every paycheck is hard earned.

Head over to http://acorns.social/tw or download the Acorns app to sign up for your Mighty Oak Debit Card, and start saving and investing NOW.

I wish you great growth!

Slow and mighty-

#GrowYourOak

#Acorns

#Investor