Various News: The Rock Reacts to Jungle Cruise Rotten Tomatoes Score, Smackdown Top 10
– The Rock took to Instagram to comment on his latest film, Jungle Cruise, having a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, noting that it’s the highest audience score of his career, topping Moana which had 89% and Hobbs which had 87%. For what it’s worth, the critic score for Jungle Cruise currently sits at 63%. Be sure to check out our full review of the film.
“Just blown away. Thank you!!!
Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career ~ and that’s a long ass time cause I’m a dinosaur 🦖
Jumanji 87%
Jumanji 2 87%
Hobbs 88%
Moana 89%
JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! 🙏🏾🍿🌎
People have spoken!
The adventure of a lifetime….
Enjoy #JUNGLECRUISE
Playing now in theaters worldwide.
And playing now in your living rooms on @disneyplus!”
