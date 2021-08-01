Various News: The Rock Reacts to Jungle Cruise Rotten Tomatoes Score, Smackdown Top 10

– The Rock took to Instagram to comment on his latest film, Jungle Cruise, having a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, noting that it’s the highest audience score of his career, topping Moana which had 89% and Hobbs which had 87%. For what it’s worth, the critic score for Jungle Cruise currently sits at 63%. Be sure to check out our full review of the film.

“Just blown away. Thank you!!!

Highest @RottenTomatoes audience score of my entire career ~ and that’s a long ass time cause I’m a dinosaur 🦖

Jumanji 87%

Jumanji 2 87%

Hobbs 88%

Moana 89%

JUNGLE CRUISE 94%!!!! 🙏🏾🍿🌎

People have spoken!

The adventure of a lifetime….

Enjoy #JUNGLECRUISE

Playing now in theaters worldwide.

And playing now in your living rooms on @disneyplus!”

– WWE’s Top 10 Moments from Friday’s Smackdown: