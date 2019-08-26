wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Reacts To Soccer Star Using People’s Elbow, Free Match Featuring Kazuchika Okada, Slammiversary DVD Sale Date
– Soccer star James Norwood recently used The Rock’s finisher The People’s Elbow during a celebration after getting the first goal of a recent game on a penalty kick in the 19th minute. His team, Ipswich Town Football Club, went on to get a 5-0 win over the Bolton Wanderers. The celebration didn’t actually happen in game, but was used as his stadium screen goal celebration video (which was also posted as a gif online). The Rock ended up commenting about it online.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!!
NORWOOD BATTERS IT STRAIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE AND TOWN LEAD! pic.twitter.com/UOcCmvrf6t
— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 24, 2019
CAN YOU SMEELLLLLLLELELELEL ….. 3 points ? Good win today and top of the league ! https://t.co/f2zXo3wPLL
— James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) August 24, 2019
Great form brother!! #norwood #heartstopping #elbowdropping
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2019
Thanks brother 💪🏼👊🏼
— James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) August 25, 2019
– NJPW has released a free match between Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki from NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo in 2017. The two will clash again at Royal Quest this Saturday.
– This year’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary will be released on DVD on October 8.
