Various News: The Rock Reveals First Look at Black Adam Costume, New Photo Gallery of Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure, WWE Playlist Looks At Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Reign
– In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed the first look at the costume he will wear in the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam.
He wrote: “On set. BLACK ADAM This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie. You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit) And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing. Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”
– WWE.com has a new gallery looking at the Ultimate Edition Sgt. Slaughter Mattel action figure that will debut at San Diego Comic-Con. It will be available on July 22 at 12 PM Eastern on MattelCreations.com.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Kofi Kingston’s WWE title reign.
