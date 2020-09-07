wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Reveals New Sneakers, Lineups For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling & Impact In 60
– The Rock has finally revealed his new Project Rock 3 sneakers from Under Armour, which is available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz
* Chris Bey vs. TJP
* Locker Room Talk Returns with Kylie Rae and Susie
* Brian Myers offers Willie Mack a handshake
* Moose looks for EC3
– And here’s the lineup for Impact in 60:
* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013
* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011
