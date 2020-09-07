Various News: The Rock Reveals New Sneakers, Lineups For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling & Impact In 60

– The Rock has finally revealed his new Project Rock 3 sneakers from Under Armour, which is available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes.

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz

* Chris Bey vs. TJP

* Locker Room Talk Returns with Kylie Rae and Susie

* Brian Myers offers Willie Mack a handshake

* Moose looks for EC3

– And here’s the lineup for Impact in 60:

* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013

* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011