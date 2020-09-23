Various News: The Rock Reveals Tequila Distilling Process, Karl Fredericks Set for First NJPW Virtual Meet & Greet, Angel Garza and Matt Hardy Celebrate Birthdays

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a new video offering a behind the scenes look at the process of creating his new tequila brand, Teremana, at Teremana Distilleria in Jalisco, Mexico. That video from The Rock is available below.

– NJPW announced that Karl Fredericks will host the promotion’s first ever online meet and greet session on October 1. Fans will be able to have a virtual hangout with Fredericks and also get the chance to get some personalized signed shirts.

Karl Fredericks is hosting our first ever online meet and greet October 1! Get personalised signed shirts and hang out with the Alpha Wolf!https://t.co/UFkRf4VNU6#njpwshop #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/w12pOp3kt1 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 21, 2020

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Superstar Angel Garza turns 28 years old.

* Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane turns 32 years old.

* Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Matt Hardy turns 46.