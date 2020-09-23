wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Reveals Tequila Distilling Process, Karl Fredericks Set for First NJPW Virtual Meet & Greet, Angel Garza and Matt Hardy Celebrate Birthdays

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a new video offering a behind the scenes look at the process of creating his new tequila brand, Teremana, at Teremana Distilleria in Jalisco, Mexico. That video from The Rock is available below.

– NJPW announced that Karl Fredericks will host the promotion’s first ever online meet and greet session on October 1. Fans will be able to have a virtual hangout with Fredericks and also get the chance to get some personalized signed shirts.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays:

* WWE Superstar Angel Garza turns 28 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane turns 32 years old.
* Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Matt Hardy turns 46.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angel Garza, Matt Hardy, NJPW, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading